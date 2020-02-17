Police Inspector Killed, Two Officers Injured In Shootout With Bandits

A Police Inspector, Ibrahim Chibok, has been killed during a shootout with bandits who attacked Muchiya Kaji village in Niger State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Niger, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He revealed that two other officers of the Niger State Police Command were injured during the incident which occurred on Sunday in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar said the slain and injured officers were part of joint police and military team who received a distress call that some armed men suspected to be cattle rustlers had stormed Muchiya Kaji village.

He noted that the team responded quickly and engaged them in a fierce gun battle, adding that three bandits were fatally wounded while the others abandoned the cattle and fled into the bush.

The command’s spokesman disclosed that one AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle were recovered as exhibits.

“Unfortunately, one Police Inspector, Ibrahim Mitra Chibok, attached to Niger State Police Command died during the encounter, two officers sustained gun wounds and are receiving treatment.

“The Police are on the trail of the armed bandits,” the statement said.

According to Abubakar, the slain police officer was part of the team that engaged bandits and cattle rustlers who invaded Dankolo Village in the same Mariga LGA on Friday last week.

He said the team recovered 13 cattle and fatally wounded three bandits who were later confirmed dead.

“The Niger State Police Command and the Force as a whole deeply regret the demise of the gallant inspector for paying the supreme price in fighting armed banditry in the state.

“The police command joins his friends and loved ones in commiserating with the deceased’s family over his demise. We pray that God Almighty should give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement added.