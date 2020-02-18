Gunmen Kill Aso Rock Assistant Director

Gunmen have killed an Assistant Director attached to the State House in Abuja, Laetitia Dagan.

The 47-year-old Dagan was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa, Abuja, on Monday evening shortly after she returned from work.

Reacting to the incident, State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi, said it was “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation”.

Speaking further, he asked the police authorities to ensure that the perpetuators are not allowed to go free.