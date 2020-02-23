Vibez: M.I’s Bollywood Romance, Wizkid’s Album And Olamide’s Big Deal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tonto Dikeh, Churchill Bring Back The Drama

Grab your popcorn guys! Because it appears the drama between actress, Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill is far from over.

The latest twist in the bitter breakup, see them claim the number five spot on our trends this week.

Remember last year when Tonto made shocking allegations in a YouTube interview that Churchill was an internet fraudster as well as a ritualist?

Well, Churchill has now slammed her with a N500 million lawsuit for what he described as her ‘malicious statements’ which he claims have ruined his political ambition.

Tonto has not directly responded to the lawsuit, yet, and we’re just as curious as you are to see how this all unfolds.

US Rapper Pop Smoke Killed

At number four is the sad news of the killing of yet another musician, pop smoke.

The 20-year-old New York rapper was killed after two men wearing hoodies and masks invaded his home and fired multiple shots at him.

Pop smoke is the latest in a spate of us rappers to be violently killed.

XXXtentacion was killed in a similar manner in June 2018, while Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in 2019.

‘Queen Of Katwe’ Actor Dies At 15

It was more gloom for the showbiz world and we are sad to see the number three spot on the trend occupied by news of another death – this time, a brilliant child star.

15-year-old Nikita Pearl Waligwa, one of the young stars of Disney’s critically acclaimed Queen Of Katwe died after a 4-year battle with brain cancer.

Although she died on Saturday, February the 15th, news of her death made the rounds on Sunday, opening the week with sadness as stars paid tributes to her.

The actress played Gloria in the 2016 film, based on the life of chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, which also starred Madina Nalwanga, Lupita Nyong’o And David Oyelowo.

Our condolences go to the family and friends of the young departed souls.

BBNaija’s Nina Gets Engaged

To some more cheery news at number two, wedding bells are ringing and this time it’s for Big Brother Naija reality star, Nina.

While many hoped that the Miracle, Nina #MINA love story from the BBNaija house would blossom into something more serious, it appears that ship never really got going.

An excited Nina took to social media to share photos of her traditional marriage ceremony while stating that her bride price was paid in full.

Although she has yet to disclose the identity of her husband, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from friends and fans of the reality tv star.

Olamide Signs Deal With Empire Distribution

Just last week, Nigerian rapper Olamide, dropped his latest project ‘999’ to the delight of his fans. This past week, he’s served up more good news, making it to our number 1 spot.

The YBNL boss has signed a joint-venture deal with American music distribution and record label, Empire Distribution.

He made the announcement on Twitter, declaring that he’s now ready to take the world by storm.

Olamide’s new feat puts him among Nigerian artistes aiming to take over the global music industry by signing international deals.

Those are our top five stories for the week. We also have some exciting news in the movies, music and fashion world.

Wizkid Completes ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

If you have been waiting for some new music from Wizkid, your wait may end any moment now as Wizzy is set to release his long-awaited album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

Star boy who has been a bit off the radar, took to Twitter to announce that he’d been working on the album and he is finally done.

In addition to hitting you with the music, the singer says he’s also been working on his spirit and he’s happy for his growth.

While we’re not exactly sure what that means, we probably can expect a new improved version of him.

Falz, Charly Boy Take Shots At Fake Pastors

Meanwhile, veteran artiste Charly Boy has dropped the visuals for his Falz-assisted track ‘God Of Men: Fake Pastors’.

On the track, the duo draw attention to the evil deeds of false pastors and prophets.

The video for the uptempo track features actor Segun Arinze portraying the titular fake pastor.

M.I Aims For Bollywood With ‘Namaste Wahala’

Sensational rapper M.I Abaga is about to set lights and cameras rolling with his movie production debut, a Bollywood/Nollywood collaboration.

Nollywood is set to meet Bollywood with a new movie titled ‘Namaste Wahala’.

M.I. Who is an associate producer on the film shared the news on Instagram, while also revealing that Richard Mofe Damijo, Ini Dima-Okojie and Osas Ighodalo are amongst the cast.

Director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, says the movie which is set to hit theatres on April 24 tells a story with a lot of laughter and a few tears about love and family.

Nollywood’s First-Ever Time Travel Film ‘DOD’

Away from M.I’s Bollywood romance, we’re set to take a trip back in time with one of Nollywood’s latest feature films titled ‘DOD’.

The adventure drama produced by Anthill Studios is based on two teenagers who through magic, are able to go back in time and reverse the financial situation of their family.

The cast includes a rich array of actors such as Jide Kososko, Nobert Young, Ireti Doyle, Ini Dima- Okojie, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Denola Grey among others.

Burna Boy, Stormzy Shine On Brit Awards Red Carpet

Top music talents and international acts graced the 40th edition of the Brit Awards, looking all glam.

Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, who was nominated for best international solo artist, but lost to Tyler The Creator, walked the red carpet dressed aptly for winter, wearing a striking aquamarine coat.

Others who made the best-dressed list include Eva Apio, Joy Crookes, Lizzo, Vick Hope and Stormzy.