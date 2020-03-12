New Emir Of Kano Makes Way Into Palace

The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero made his way into the palace late Wednesday hours after receiving his letter of appointment from Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Hundreds of Kano residents stormed the palace to witness the Emir’s traditional entry into the palace through a carved door, a traditional symbol that seals Bayero’s installation as Emir.

Royal guards and traditional dances featured as the Emir entered the traditional Soron Shekara and then to Soron Ingila, which is the Emir’s official residence within the palace where he receives homage from members of the royal family and other traditional rulers.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a trained pilot, Bayero spent most of his life serving the Kano Emirate.

He held many traditional titled including Turaki, Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida, Wambai of Kano.

He was the Emir of Bichi before his appointment as the Emir of Kano.

According to sources within the Kano Emirate, Bayero is one of the most loved Emirs after his father who united the palace during his reign as the Tsarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida, and further extended his influence when appointed as Wambai of Kano.

In the coming days, Bayero will be fully engaged in normal traditional functions, including presiding over the meeting of the Kano council of traditional rulers.

A special Durbar festival is also scheduled to hold in honour of the Emir, as well as special prayer sessions for peace and stability in Kano.