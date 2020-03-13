Coronavirus Live Updates: UEFA Suspend Champions League, Europa League Matches

Welcome to our live updates of the biggest developments and news about the coronavirus outbreak from all parts of the world.

These are the major developments about the coronavirus outbreak across the world today:

UEFA Suspend Champions League, Europa League Matches

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) have suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches billed for next week over the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Health Minister Gives Update

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire is currently giving a live update on the case of coronavirus in Nigeria. He says one of the two cases of the virus in Nigeria is now negative and the patient will be discharged soon.

Ghana, Kenya Record First Case Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus, a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health, said. According to the statement, the two cases were persons who came back to the country recently from Norway and Turkey.

Canada PM’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine. Canada’s leader and his 44-year-old wife announced Thursday they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

EPL: Chelsea Star Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement by the club. The club noted that the player had undergone a test after he displayed symptoms similar to mild cold on Monday morning with the result returning positive on Thursday evening.

