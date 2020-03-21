COVID-19: Kaduna Asks Residents To Observe Hygiene, Maintain Social Distancing

The Kaduna State government has asked residents of the state to observe basic hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said the move is necessary to prevent a further spread of the disease.

“Residents should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers,” the statement read in part.

Mohammed-Baloni advised that people of the state maintain social distancing, by keeping at least two meters apart from other people, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

READ ALSO: Imo Govt Shuts Down All Tertiary Institutions, Schools

She also wants them to practise respiratory hygiene by covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue immediately in a covered bin.

According to the commissioner, there is a need for returnees affected countries to embark on self-isolation for a specific period.

In the event of any suspected case of COVID-19 in the state, the government asked residents to report such suspicions to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191.

“All travellers from affected countries should self-isolate for a period of 14 days and report any symptom of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing,” she said.

She further explained that health workers have been trained following the case management protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The commissioner recalled that an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC), comprising all relevant stakeholders, was set up on February 28, adding that it meets twice weekly to review progress.

Reacting to the three persons who recently returned from the United Kingdom and Egypt, Mohammed-Baloni noted that the government is monitoring the situation.

While explaining that the returnees are in self-isolation, she said they have shown no symptoms of the disease.