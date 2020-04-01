COVID-19: Ganduje Inaugurates Fund Raising Committee To Provide Support For Residents

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 38-member Fund Raising Committee to assist those affected by the border closure and other measures taken by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to the governor, this would help to cushion the effect of the safety measures being put in place.

“We need to run away from what I can describe as a stomach virus. It is therefore for this reason that we are making all these moves now. We also need all the support of our people.

“This committee will find out donations from organisations on corporate social responsibility basis, from individuals, in order to galvanize the strength and see how to take care of those people who need such support”.

Members of the committee include Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, Vice-Chancellor, of Bayero University, Kano who is the Chairman, while Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata is the Co-Chair of the Committee.

Other members of the Committee include Senator Barau I. Jibril, representing Kano North, Hon Alasan Ado Doguwa, Leader, House of Representatives and Aliko Dangote, represented by Salisu Sambajo.

Also, Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, Chairman BUA Group of Companies, represented by Alhaji Karami Isyaka Rabi’u, Abdullahi Abbas, APC Kano Chairman, Nasiru Aliko Koki, Commissioners Murtala Sule Garo of Local Governments, Muhammad Garba of Information, Zahara’u Umar Muhammad of Women Affairs and Muhammad Tahar Adam of Religious Affairs.

The committee was given one week to submit their report.

Speaking about other steps being taken in the state, the governor disclosed that the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium would be used as an Isolation Centre for the time being.

He also noted that billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has promised to provide the state with a 600-bed facility as his contribution to the fight against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the governor has urged all retired health workers in the state who are interested in offering a volunteer service, to come and register with the Ministry of Health to beef up the fight against the virus.