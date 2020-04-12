Easter: We Need Abundance Of Love And Sacrifice, Says Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has said that residents of the state and indeed Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and sacrifice.

In his Easter message issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin, the governor called on the citizens to put their hope on God in the face of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

According to him, it is only through love and sacrifice toward the good of society that the people could uphold the legacy of Jesus Christ for which he stood for during his life on earth.

“Easter is a period when we engage in a sober recollection of the ultimate and selfless sacrifice of love that Jesus Christ made on our behalf.

“We require the abundance of love and sacrifice to maintain the harmonious and peaceful co-existence amongst the various peoples in our State for which we have come to be known,” the governor said.

Stressing further, he said the lockdown ordered by the state government to flatten the curve of the coronavirus is one sacrifice that must be made at this period to defeat the pandemic.

This is even as he urged all Nigerians to reflect on the measures put in place by the government, both at federal and state levels to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In doing this, the governor called on the masses to avoid high-density gatherings and by maintaining social distance as prescribed by medical professionals.

While thanking the people for their show of solidarity, he asked all stakeholders to cooperate with health givers in battling COVID-19.