Police Inspector Arrested For Extortion In Lagos

The Police officer attached to Ago Palace Way Division in Lagos seen in a viral video counting his proceed from extortion has been arrested by the Command.

Inspector Taloju Martins’ escapade was posted by popular Nigerian rapper Ruggedman where he was seen counting money alleged to be a bribe he collected from one of those he arrested.

12th April, 2020. Press Release Police Inspector in viral video arrested and tried for extortion Attention of Lagos State Police Command is drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting #40,000 he extorted from the owner pic.twitter.com/q59VoU80gU — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 12, 2020

He also claimed that the man arrested had gone to stock up food and other household items when the officer intercepted him and others, delayed them for several hours and demanded N50,000 bribe which was later negotiated to N40,000.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspects Following Crisis In Ifo Area Of Ogun State

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana confirmed that the inspector in the video has been identified and detained while an investigation was launched to finally address the allegation.

Just recently, a lady put up a video alleging that her vehicles were impounded by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Agbowa Division and a female sergeant.

They were both arrested for preliminary action which would pave way for a full-blown investigation, indictment, and for prosecution if the concerned officers are found guilty of extortion.