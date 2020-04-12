Advertisement

Police Inspector Arrested For Extortion In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated April 12, 2020
Snapshot of the arrested police officer.

 

The Police officer attached to Ago Palace Way Division in Lagos seen in a viral video counting his proceed from extortion has been arrested by the Command.

Inspector Taloju Martins’ escapade was posted by popular Nigerian rapper Ruggedman where he was seen counting money alleged to be a bribe he collected from one of those he arrested.

He also claimed that the man arrested had gone to stock up food and other household items when the officer intercepted him and others, delayed them for several hours and demanded N50,000 bribe which was later negotiated to N40,000.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspects Following Crisis In Ifo Area Of Ogun State

Reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana confirmed that the inspector in the video has been identified and detained while an investigation was launched to finally address the allegation.

Just recently, a lady put up a video alleging that her vehicles were impounded by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Agbowa Division and a female sergeant.

They were both arrested for preliminary action which would pave way for a full-blown investigation, indictment, and for prosecution if the concerned officers are found guilty of extortion.



More on Crime Watch

Troops Kill Nine Bandits, Rescue 18 Kidnap Victims

One Killed, Two Arrested In Ibadan Gang Violence

Police Arrest Suspects Following Crisis In Ifo Area Of Ogun State

COVID-19: Police Arrest Two Govt Officials For Allegedly Violating Restriction Order

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement