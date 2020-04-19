10 Passengers Killed, 45 Others Injured In Zamfara Accident

At least 10 passengers have been killed and 45 others injured in a fatal accident in Zamfara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the incident occurred on Saturday evening along the Kasuwar Daji – Gusau Road in the state.

“On 18th April 2020 at about 2100hours, a trailer vehicle conveying passengers and goods from Kasuwar Daji Market involved in a fatal accident.

“Ten (10) persons died on the spot while 45 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau for treatment,” the statement said.

Shehu noted that the bodies of the dead passengers have been deposited in the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau and would be handed over to their relations for burial.

He appealed to the residents, especially drivers of commercial vehicles to refrain from reckless driving.

The command’s spokesman asked them to obey all traffic regulations and warned that violators would face the full wrath of the law.

He added that investigation has commenced into the incident while the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Usman Nagogo, has condoled with the families of the deceased.