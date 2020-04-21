Advertisement

COVID-19: Air Force Distributes Palliative Items To Mark 56th Anniversary

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2020

The Nigerian Air Force has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to the poor and vulnerable groups in its host communities nationwide.

Speaking at Nuwalege, a community along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Chief of Policy and Plans of the Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the move is to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amao noted that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar had instructed the Force to commence the distribution of the materials with the aim of meeting the needs of thousands of families.

According to him, this gesture is part of efforts to mark the 56th anniversary of the Force.



