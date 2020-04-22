Police Vow To Secure Release Of Abducted Edo Commissioner

The Police in Edo State have vowed to secure the release of the abducted Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Emmanuel Agbale.

Agbale was kidnapped last week Friday along Benin-Ekpoma Road by Oil Palm Estate in Edo State.

He was said to be his way to Ekpoma when the gunmen reportedly opened fire on his vehicle and killed his orderly before being kidnapped.

But addressing journalists in Benin on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta, said men of his command have been combing the forest to secure the victim’s release.

Jimeta who confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted the commissioner’s family, vowed that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book.

“You are all aware about the unfortunate kidnap of the Commissioner for Science and technology. Right from that day, the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Command has gone round, and they are still in the bush as we speak.

“There was contact with the family, so we are tracing it. There are some other things I cannot say. Unfortunately, this is the third day, we are still following the traces and tracks of the kidnappers,” he said.

The police boss also noted that the Command has arrested several suspects in connection with various degree of crimes in the state.