Ekiti Govt Unveils COVID-19 Response Website

As Nigeria battles to contain COVID-19 pandemic, the Ekiti State Government has adopted digital approach by unveiling an interactive website.

The State Governor Kayode Fayemi during the unveiling on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the website will provide constant information on COVID-19 and supply residents with useful tips on fighting the virus.

He added that the website will also allow users to report suspected COVID-19 cases and access to information on test centres in the state.

“Our COVID-19 Hub has gone live on www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng The site provides access to relevant information on the management of COVID-19 in Ekiti State, Nigeria and the globe. We are grateful to WestBlue Consulting for their support,” the governor made the announcement via his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Fayemi affirmed the confidentiality of users on the platform and added that it will assist residents to take a self-assessment test to determine their risk of the infection.

“We are stepping up our fight against this deadly virus by using a technologically intelligent and interactive ecosystem.

“The Ekiti State COVID-19 response hub will be useful to our contact tracing team in their efforts to map the itinerary of positive cases to curtail incidences of community spread.

“Confidentiality is guaranteed as the information is provided through a secured platform with maximum data protection regulations applied.

“On the hub, donations can be made directly to Ekiti State Resource Mobilisation accounts through a secured payment platform. Material donations can also be pledged on the system,” Fayemi said.

The governor added that the device will serve as a tool to map out and manage the state’s medical facilities effectively and reach a vulnerable population to provide effective interventions and palliatives.

He urged the people of the state to utilise the hub to keep themselves abreast of information and useful tips on fighting the virus.