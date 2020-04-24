What Abba Kyari Told Me Before He Died – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has narrated his experience with Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari before he died.

While recounting his last moments with Kyari via his Facebook post, Adesina recalled a dream which occurred last Thursday.

The former chief of staff died last Friday after battling COVID-19.

In his tribute, Adesina said he never knew that Kyari who appeared in an unusual manner in the dream, was there to say his final goodbye to him.

The President’s spokesman said his last encounter with Kyari was on March 20 when President Buhari was scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

Explaining that a seat had been designated for him next to that of Kyari, Adesina said he rose to greet the former Chief of Staff who walked in a few minutes later.

“Femi, how are you? They have said we should not shake hands again,” he responded. Rather jocularly, he extended his right foot. I touched his foot with my own, and we both laughed. Leg-shake, instead of a handshake.”

“I’m not much of a dreamer. At least, not dreams with significance. Dreams come from a multitude of business, as the Good Book says, so if a man drinks a bowl of garri before going to bed, and he dreams of swimming in a pond or river, he actually started swimming right from inside that bowl of garri,” Adesina said.

Confused by the revelation, the President’s spokesman explained that he shared his experience with a friend, Mallam Garba Mohammed.

According to him, Mohammed noted that Kyari’s appearance was to bid him farewell.

“He came to say goodbye to you, and you didn’t know it,” my friend said. I didn’t know till then that Garba Deen had the uncommon gift of interpretation of dreams. Well, I now know where to go the next time I dream,” he stated.