Senate To Resume Plenary On Tuesday

The Nigerian Senate is to resume plenary on Tuesday, April 28.

The Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He informed the lawmakers in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly that the plenary would begin at 10am.

READ ALSO: Reps To Resume Plenary On Tuesday

Ayewoh, however, noted that aides of the lawmakers would work from home but would be notified when needed in the office.

The statement came a day after the House of Representatives announced that it would resume plenary also on Tuesday.

The Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, who made the announcement had said the COVID-19 guidelines would be sent to the lawmakers’ pigeonholes for collection on resumption.

Read the full statement below: