Senate To Resume Plenary On Tuesday
The Nigerian Senate is to resume plenary on Tuesday, April 28.
The Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, announced this in a statement on Monday.
He informed the lawmakers in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly that the plenary would begin at 10am.
Ayewoh, however, noted that aides of the lawmakers would work from home but would be notified when needed in the office.
The statement came a day after the House of Representatives announced that it would resume plenary also on Tuesday.
The Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa, who made the announcement had said the COVID-19 guidelines would be sent to the lawmakers’ pigeonholes for collection on resumption.
Read the full statement below:
This is to inform Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Senate will now resume plenary on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020.
Distinguished Senators are by this notice expected to sit in plenary on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020 at 10:00am prompt.
Staff and Senators’ aides are to work from home and they will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.
Mr Nelson Ayewoh
Clerk of Senate.
