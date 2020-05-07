Advertisement

10 Persons Associated With Lagos House Test Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated May 7, 2020

 

 Ten persons associated with the Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, revealed this through his Twitter handle on Thursday.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19”.

The Health Commissioner called on Lagosians to observe the precautionary measures such as social distancing, washing of hands with soaps, and use of hand sanitizers.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu, Wife Test Negative Three Times To COVID-19

“I, therefore, implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene.

“All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force. It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of the pandemic”.

See Tweet Below: 

 



More on Headlines

Nigeria Records 386 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3,912

[ICYMI] COVID-19: Isolation Centres Are Running Out of Bed Spaces – SGF

COVID-19: Buhari Appreciates Donations By Individuals And Organisations

Nigerians Evacuated From UK Arrive In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement