Pregnant COVID-19 Patient In Lagos Gives Birth, 67 More Cases Recover

A pregnant COVID-19 patient has just successfully been delivered of a baby boy at the Gbagada isolation centre.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the feat is another validation of the government’s position that it would stamp out the Coronavirus from the state.

“I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caesarian session at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both Mother and baby are doing well,” the governor was quoted to have said.

“Today’s achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos state are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu also announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres after testing negative two consecutive times for the coronavirus.

“67 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society,” he said.

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”

Speaking further, the governor noted that with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.

He, however, enjoined Lagosians to support the government in its drive to rid the state of the COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on the various safety protocols.

He said: “as our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection and hoist the flag of victory at the end of it all.

“And as we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a #COVID19FreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos.”