Two Killed In Ogun Road Accident

Two persons have been reported killed in an accident which occurred at the old tollgate in the Sango area of Ogun State, while another was injured after a container collided with two trucks along the Abeokuta expressway.

The incident, according to the Ogun State traffic enforcement agency and the Federal Roads Safety Corps happened as a result of a brake failure.

“The containerized truck with registration Number: AAA448XJ had a Brake failure and crossed to the other lane outbound Lagos while it had a head-on collision with another truck and the tanker outbound Lagos,” an official said.

“Two male passersby were crushed to death and 1 female injured.

“TRACE operatives and other sister agencies collectively rescued the situation, took the injured to the Ota state hospital while the presumed dead was taken to Ifo mortuary”.

They, however, noted that efforts are still ongoing to move the accidented vehicles off the road.