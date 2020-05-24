NSCDC Arrest Man In Ondo For Allegedly Defiling His Two Daughters

A middle-aged man named, Femi Onifade has been arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defiling his two daughters.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Ondo State, Mr Philip Ayuba, made the announcement in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer, Mr Olufemi Omole.

He said that Onifade, 48, a welder defiled his two daughters, aged six and nine years.

Ayuba explained that the command’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit, swung into action to arrest Onifade, based on intelligence.

The NSCDC boss noted that the suspect who is a resident of No. 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure when they were informed about the crime.

Ayuba said the arrest was facilitated by the assistance of paramount ruler of Akure kingdom, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The Statement reads: “During initial interrogations, the suspect denied the allegations.

“However, we gathered that there had been a long-term disagreement between the man and his wife as a result of constant molestation and maltreatment.”

“Onifade Femi always seized the opportunity of his wife’s absence to harass the minors sexually.

“It was revealed that few days ago, the suspect bought a bottle of soft drink, mixed a powdery substance in it and gave the kids to drink.

“Onifade Femi went further to caress the kids and suck their private parts.”

“Neighbours reacted on hearing the wailing of the children throughout the night after sending out their mother.”

According to Ayuba, medical reports from the Federal Medical Centre, Akure revealed that the two kids have lost their hymen and their private parts deeply opened.

Ayuba disclosed that the suspect would be charged to court soon.

He restated the commitment of the NSCDC in combating all forms of criminal tendencies and social vices in Ondo State.