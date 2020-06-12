‘I Am Particularly Upset’: Buhari Directs Police To Prosecute Rapists

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the spike in the incidents of rape across the country.

In his Democracy Day speech to the nations, the President revealed that he has directed the police to ensure perpetrators of rape and other sexual violence were arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls,” he said in his broadcast on Friday.

The President added, “The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice.

“Nigerian women remain a particular treasure to this nation and for this reason, this administration has continued to give them a place of pride in the affairs of our country.”

President Buhari commended women in the country for their courage, enterprise, and resilience, as well as their contributions to national development.

He assured them of his administration’s determination to fight gender-based violence through the instrumentality of the law and awareness creation.

The President also commended the efforts and contributions of the younger generation to the development of the nation.

According to him, the youth population remains a source of strength in achieving development objectives.

President Buhari promised that the Federal Government would continue to concentrate on developing their skills, providing them with opportunities to express their entrepreneurial, research, and industrial capacities, as well as ample opportunity to take leadership positions in the service of the nation.

On the well-being of people living with disabilities, he said, “Government recognises their contributions to development.

“I have directed that all relevant government agencies pay special attention to the peculiarities of persons with disabilities in the formulation and implementation of their policies and programmes, and where suitable their employment.”