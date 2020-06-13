Edo Election: Youths Protest, Call For Non-Violent Governorship Poll

A group of youths under the aegis of Edo Concerned Citizens have staged a peaceful protest in the state.

The protesters marched through some major streets on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital to demand a peaceful governorship election in the state.

They urged the political leaders to sustain the relative peace in the state as they prepare for the poll scheduled for September 19.

According to the protesters, the demonstration became necessary as a result of the recent turn of political activities in the state.

They believe the events seem to have raised concerns over the possibility of the election being marred by violence and other forms of electoral malpractices.

The protest held as political parties and various groups increase activities ahead of the election to select the state governor for another four years.

Among these activities are the screening exercises by various political parties before the primaries to pick their candidate for the election.

See more photos of the protest below: