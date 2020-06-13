Advertisement

Edo Election: Youths Protest, Call For Non-Violent Governorship Poll

Channels Television  
Updated June 13, 2020
Youths protest in Benin City, the Edo State capital on June 12, 2020.

 

 

A group of youths under the aegis of Edo Concerned Citizens have staged a peaceful protest in the state.

The protesters marched through some major streets on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital to demand a peaceful governorship election in the state.

They urged the political leaders to sustain the relative peace in the state as they prepare for the poll scheduled for September 19.

According to the protesters, the demonstration became necessary as a result of the recent turn of political activities in the state.

They believe the events seem to have raised concerns over the possibility of the election being marred by violence and other forms of electoral malpractices.

The protest held as political parties and various groups increase activities ahead of the election to select the state governor for another four years.

Among these activities are the screening exercises by various political parties before the primaries to pick their candidate for the election.

See more photos of the protest below:



More on Politics

China To Approve $5.3bn For Nigeria’s Railway Construction, Says Amaechi

We Are Just Following Our Party Constitution – Oshiomhole Reacts To Obaseki’s Disqualification

Obaseki’s Disqualification: Internal Democracy Has Been Murdered In Edo – Oyegun

Democracy Day: Atiku Calls For Reform Of Electoral Process

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV