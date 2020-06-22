Bayelsa Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Bayelsa State has recorded 14 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Nathaniel Apoku, on Monday.

According to him, the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 169.

He noted that 29 persons have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 10 persons have however died from the disease.

READ ALSO: Edo Primary Not Approved, Factional APC Acting National Chairman Tells INEC

Meanwhile, the state has 130 active cases.

Apoku, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the COVID -19 Task Force appealed to residents of the state to adhere to the recommended public health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state government in containing the spread of the virus in the state.