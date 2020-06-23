Even In The State Of Violence I Will Never Step Down For Anybody – Kenneth Imasuagbon

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo State governorship election, Kenneth Imasuagbon has said that he will never step down for anyone.

Mr. Imasuagbon made this declaration while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

READ ALSO: Court Orders PDP To Field Obaseki In Edo Primaries

The governorship aspirant’s statement comes on the heels of reports that there are talks with some aspirants to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the race for the guber seat come September 19, 2020.

According to Imasuagbon, nothing will make him step down for any other candidate, not even if the situation degenerates into violence against him.

Imasuagbon who had in an earlier interview claimed that God told him he will win the Edo guber race, said there are many party members and citizens of Edo state who will not forgive him if he gives in to pressures to step down for another candidate.