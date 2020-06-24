Advertisement

Four Children, Nine Others Test Positive For COVID-19 

Updated June 24, 2020
Niger State has recorded 13 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Among them is a five-year-old boy.

In the official report released by the State Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, three other children aged eight, twelve and fifteen are also confirmed positive.

All the 13 new cases are said to be from Chanchanga Local Government Area of the state.

The new figure is the highest daily confirmed cases from the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Ibrahim Matane has however affirmed the determination of the government to curtail the spread of the virus.



