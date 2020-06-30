Advertisement

Oyo Discharges 180 COVID-19 Patients, Records 66 New Cases

Channels Television  
Updated June 30, 2020
One hundred and eighty coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation facility in Oyo State.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Monday night while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He explained that the recovered persons were discharged after receiving their second negative test results, bringing the number of discharged cases in Oyo to 688.

Makinde, who is also the incident commander of COVID-19 in the state, announced the confirmation of 66 new infections.

According to him, the new cases were reported from 13 local government areas of the state while one more person lost the battle to COVID-19.

The governor said the state now has 1,372 COVID-19 cases with a total of 12 deaths recorded so far.

He urged the residents to continue to comply with the guidelines of the Oyo COVID-19 Task Force to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

See the governor’s tweets below:



