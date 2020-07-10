Troops Neutralize Bandits At Kagara Forest In Zamfara

The military says at least eight armed bandit leaders and several of their fighters have been neutralized in airstrikes carried out by the air component of operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state.

This followed reports that some armed bandits had relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from the Sokoto state side of the Kagara forest and have set up camp in the Zamfara State part of the forest.

According to the Defence Headquarters, as the attack aircraft approached the camp, some of the bandits and their leaders were seen fleeing towards the surrounding bushes but several of them were taken out as the aircraft struck the area of the forest.

Earlier on Thursday, the military said troops rescued three victims kidnapped by bandits in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

Major General John Enenche, who is the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, confirmed this in a statement.

He noted that the victims were saved by troops of Operation Thunder Strike operating under the subsidiary Operation Accord.

The military spokesman explained that the rescue followed credible intelligence received by the soldiers on the kidnap of some people by armed bandits from their farm in Gwazunu village.

He added that a team of security operatives, promptly deployed in the scene, engaged the bandits with effective firepower.

“The bandits escaped in disarray with gunshot wounds thereby abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“All the three victims were successfully rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families,” Enenche said.