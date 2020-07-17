Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Akinyele LG Residents In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the recent killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects on Friday at the Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, gave the names of the suspects as Sunday Sodipe, Adedokun Yinusa, and Shehu Usman.

He noted that no fewer than five persons were killed during the attacks on residents of Akinyele LGA carried out in June.

Among those who killed included 18-year-old Barakat Bello; a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa; 21-year-old student, Grace Oshiagwu; Olusayo Fagbemi; and a five-year-old boy identified as Mujeeb.

Another 45-year-old woman, Adeola Bamidele, and her daughter, Dolapo, were also attacked in another failed attempted murder in June.

The commissioner described the suspects and others paraded as assailants troubling the settled water in Akinyele LGA and suspected criminal elements carrying out defilement of minors and teenagers in the state.

He said, “On 4th June 2020 at about 2230hrs, unknown hoodlums who have been terrorising members of the public in Akinyele, Ojoo and Moniya areas of Ibadan invaded the residence of one Azisat Shomuyiwa (female), a 29-year-old pregnant woman at Ijefun, Adisa community, Ojoo Area Ibadan.”

“Meanwhile, after a discreet investigation by a team of SARS operatives, one Shehu Usman was arrested in connection with the crime and one Techno mobile phone belonging to the slain woman was recovered from him.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect denied his involvement in the crime but gave useful information which subsequently led to the arrest of one notorious hoodlum who identified himself as Sunday Shodipe,” Enwonwu added.

According to him, the suspect confessed to have singlehandedly masterminded the crime and explained in detail how he invaded the victim’s residence where he brutally attacked and robbed her before she was later murdered in cold blood.

The police commissioner also disclosed that the police have arrested five persons in connection with armed robbery and one Indian hemp dealer.

He said six suspects were also arrested in connection with defilements of some residents of the state and four others were arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Fagbemi and her daughter.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included one hand shovel and three mobile phones.