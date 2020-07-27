Advertisement

Ekiti Attorney-General Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated July 27, 2020
The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda on July 26, 2020 tested positive for COVID-19.

 

Fapohunda disclosed this on Sunday via Twitter.

The Commissioner also noted that he has gone into self-isolation and has delegated the duties of his office accordingly.

“The result of my second COVID-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation.

“In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” the Commissioner said.

This comes a week after the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, was infected by COVID-19.



