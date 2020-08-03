Police Arrest Two Nurses In Katsina Over Baby Trafficking

Police authorities in Katsina State have arrested two nurses for allegedly trafficking a newly born baby girl.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Gambo Isah, said the nurses – Misira Tijjani, and Grace Ejigu – were arrested on July 28 after a tip-off.

According to Isah, they conspired and sold the child to one Eucharia Onyema, aged 45 years of Sabuwar Kasuwa quarters in the state.

“On July 25th 2020 at about 10:00hrs, one Shamsiyya Sani, aged 25 years of Dandagoro quarters, Katsina was delivered of a baby girl at Okomos Clinic, Kofar Kaura, Katsina.

“She later abandoned the child at the hospital with a handwritten note stating that she was born out of wedlock hence the abandonment.

“Nemesis caught up with them when they were arrested on their way from the hospital to their houses with the child through the help of a Keke Napep rider who suspected them of stealing of the child. An investigation is ongoing,” he said.