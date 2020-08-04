80-Year-Old Kidnap Victim Regains Freedom In Bayelsa

The 80-year-old father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has regained his freedom.

Channels Television learned Pa. Napoleon Alale was released in the early hours of Tuesday at Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mike Okolo said the release was a result of efforts made by the police to restructure the security strategy of the Command and to reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state.

READ ALSO: Bristow Helicopters Sacks 100 Pilots

Although security operatives arrested one Commander Mummy Reuben alleged to be the mastermind of the kidnap, efforts are ongoing to track down the other fleeing suspects.

According to the police authorities, the suspect confessed to have conspired with others to carry out the abduction.

The victim was kidnapped on May 8 at Agbere Community, in the Sagbama area of the state.