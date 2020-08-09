PHOTOS: Buruji Kashamu Buried Amid Tears In Ijebu Igbo

Senator Buruji Kashamu, the lawmaker who represented Ogun East senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, has been laid to rest.

The remains of the late senator were buried amid tears and wails on Sunday afternoon at his Ishopen residence in Ijebu Igbo, a town in Ogun State.

Scores of sympathisers thronged the burial of Kashamu to join his family and relatives in mourning the former lawmaker who they described as a generous man and philanthropist.

His internment held at about 1pm according to Islamic rites.

Among those who attended the funeral to pay their last respect to Kashamu was the state governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun.

Addressing reporters at the burial, Governor Abiodun described the late senator as a caring community leader whose gestures and benevolent acts would be greatly missed by the people.

He said, “He (Kashamu) was someone that I have known for over 25 years. He was a very courageous man … but more importantly, Senator Buruji was a very cheerful giver, particularly to the needy.

“His death is one too many to the cold hands of COVID-19; it’s come as a complete shock to me and we are all devastated by it.”

“He will be very sadly missed by both his biological family and his political family. The Ogun State political landscape will never be the same without him,” the emotional governor added.

Channels Television had reported that Kashamu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Saturday at the age of 62 from complications related to COVID-19.

According to a tweet by his former colleague in the Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Kashamu died at a private hospital in Lagos.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak in Ogun and Nigeria at large, many sympathisers, however, failed to observe social distancing at Kashamu’s funeral.

See more photos from the funeral below: