Zamfara Governor Seeks Death Sentence For Reckless Driving

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has promised to reintroduce serious punitive measures of death on reckless drivers in the state.

The decision followed the death of 15 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a road accident in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a truck lost control and rammed into four vehicles conveying the victims along Gusau-Funtua Road in Tsafe.

READ ALSO: NAF Airlifts Conjoined Twins To Bayelsa After Successful Separation

Governor Matawalle who expressed sadness over their death says the new law will ensure that such reckless drivers are compelled by law to pay compensation on every life lost.

“We have to make sure that we do everything possible to safeguard the lives of our people. The best way to do it is to make sure that we protect our roads and put some measures to control all the drivers coming in and out of the state.

“The state government has initiated some measures so that we can check all the problems. The state government is planning to make sure we have a weighing gauge in the state and speed limits.

“We have to initiate that and very soon we are going to do that. I observed by myself that the highest speed some of these truck drivers are gojng in the state is very uncommon.

“We make sure we do something so that we can put them on check.

He also explained that some road safety measures will be out in place to guard against rough and reckless driving.