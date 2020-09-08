Nigeria Records 296 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 296 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its latest update on Tuesday night, the new infections were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 13 other states of the federation.

While Plateau topped the list with 183 cases, Lagos came second with 33 infections followed closely by FCT with 25 new cases.

Other states include – Ogun 16, Oyo – 7, Ekiti – 6, Kwara and Ondo – 5, Anambra, Imo and Nasarawa – 3, Rivers, Gombe and Edo – 2 and Akwa Ibom – 1.

With this, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 55,456 with 43,334 people successfully managed and discharged.

However, 1,067 people have died from the virus in the country.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,422 2,981 15,237 204 FCT 5,335 3,643 1,624 68 Oyo 3,201 1,202 1,961 38 Plateau 2,928 1,089 1,809 30 Edo 2,602 98 2,404 100 Kaduna 2,214 83 2,099 32 Rivers 2,193 60 2,075 58 Delta 1,768 117 1,603 48 Kano 1,728 70 1,604 54 Ogun 1,703 38 1,639 26 Ondo 1,566 90 1,443 33 Enugu 1,184 75 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,030 14 986 30 Kwara 987 168 794 25 Katsina 819 338 457 24 Abia 816 96 712 8 Osun 802 31 754 17 Gombe 746 80 643 23 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 670 12 644 14 Imo 537 314 211 12 Benue 460 160 291 9 Nasarawa 441 131 298 12 Bayelsa 391 7 363 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 293 35 253 5 Akwa Ibom 283 28 247 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Adamawa 228 33 180 15 Anambra 226 26 181 19 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Taraba 91 12 73 6 Cross River 83 2 73 8 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 893,524 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 27,387,170 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 18,115,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 3,816 new deaths and 236,135 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths are India with 1,133 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 310 and United States with 299.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 189,221 deaths from 6,301,451 cases. At least 2,333,551 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 126,960 deaths from 4,147,794 cases, India with 72,775 deaths from 4,280,422 cases, Mexico with 67,781 deaths from 637,509 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,554 deaths from 350,100 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 91 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85, Spain 63, the United Kingdom 61, and Chile 61.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,144 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,335 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 298,051 deaths from 7,857,073 cases, Europe 218,879 deaths from 4,253,629 infections, and the United States and Canada 198,405 deaths from 6,433,578 cases.

Asia has reported 107,382 deaths from 5,909,201 cases, the Middle East 38,499 deaths from 1,595,154 cases, Africa 31,489 deaths from 1,308,469 cases, and Oceania 819 deaths from 30,068 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.