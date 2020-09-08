Policeman, NSCDC Official, 14-Year-Old Girl Killed By Abductors In Kaduna

Two officers serving with the Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police Force have been killed by their abductors.

The deceased officers were abducted from their homes by suspected kidnappers on August 28 at Maraban Rido in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state alongside two other residents.

The abductors also killed a 14-year-old girl who was among those abducted.

They were held captive for 13 days after they were kidnapped from their houses and later killed by yet to be known persons.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the NSCDC Public Relations Officer of Kaduna state command, Orndiir Terzungwe, said that the bodies of the late Civil Defence officer, Bulus Sanda, a police officer, and a civilian were dumped at Tsoshon Gaya village along the Kaduna-Abuja highway by the kidnappers after they were killed.

He disclosed that the three dead bodies were later discovered by passers-by who alerted security operatives.

According to the NSCDC spokesman, the late Sanda who joined the corps in 2010, had served the corps in different locations, adding that he was dedicated to his duty in an exemplary manner.

However, he stated that in spite of the incident, the command will remain resolute and continue to perform all its statutory duties to ensure the safety and security of lives in Kaduna state.