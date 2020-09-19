Two Pastors Arrested Over Rape Of Corps Member In Rivers

Two pastors have been arrested in Rivers State for allegedly raping a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Channels Television learned the 27-year-old corps member is having her primary assignment at the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects – Austin Emmanuel and Peter Davies – are currently being detained at the State Criminal and Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Before the duo committed the act, the Plateau State-victim was said to be a virgin.

Narrating her ordeal, the corps member disclosed that Austin had invited her to come to his house on August 29 which coincided with his birthday, adding that the pastor was later joined by Davies.

According to the victim, there was no reason to be suspicious since she has been worshipping in his church for over five months.

Speaking further, the NYSC member said the last thing she could remember on that fateful day was that the suspects robbed her a certain oil while praying for her and she slept off.

The victim said as soon as she woke up the next day, she noticed bruises on the surface and inside her private part, adding that she felt serious pains within the region.

She further revealed the duo asked her to sow her mobile phone as a seed before they started conducting deliverance on her.

Also, the medical report sighted by Channels Television indicated that the hymen had been torn, with bruises in the labia minora of the pubic region.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim who is a Police officer and her mother is insisting that justice must be served to prevent the further assault of female corps members.

Similarly, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State branch has waded into the matter and has insisted that justice should prevail.