Gunmen Kill District Head, Son In Zango Kataf, Two Others In Giwa LGA Kaduna

The district head of Gidan Zaki village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Haruna Kuye and his son have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, that the deceased was murdered at their residence in the early hours of today.

The District Head’s wife, Aruwan stated, sustained machete wounds on her hand while his daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

He also disclosed that the security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

The commissioner added that three shell casing and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene of the incident, while soldiers in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

In the same vein, security agencies have also reported attacks at Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages in Giwa Local Government Area where two persons were killed and some kidnapped by bandits.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed security agencies to unravel the killers of the victims.

El-Rufai who condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of human lives by enemies of peace vowed that they must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

He also condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council, prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, while directing the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations.