Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide In Detention – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a security aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman of the secret service, Peter Afunanya, the said personnel was detained following the alleged shooting of a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail,” the statement partly read.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.”

The DSS spokesman assured Nigerians that the service would “be transparent and accountable in handling this,” adding that “it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased and his loved ones, reiterating the DSS commitment to thoroughly investigate “the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this.”

