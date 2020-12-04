Lagos East Bye-Election: Police Restrict Movement, Call For Peaceful Conduct

With the Lagos East bye-election barely 24 hours from now, the police have declared restriction of movements in the areas.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the restriction of movement would be between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday.

He explained that the move is to ensure free, fair and credible poll into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency.

“In a bid to have free, fair and credible bye-elections into the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly seats, the Lagos State Police Command has declared restriction of movement between 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday, 5th December 2020,” the statement partly read.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made the declaration today Thursday 3rd December 2020 while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Lagos State.”

According to the police authorities, the affected Local Government Areas for the two legislative seats include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.

