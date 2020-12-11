Mercenaries: Zulum Says More Personnel Needed To Fight Borno Insurgency

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has reiterated the need for more military personnel and mercenaries to be deployed to the state to fight insurgency.

According to the governor, there are still three major strongholds under the control of the insurgents and there are currently not enough security personnel.

Zulum said the shores of the Lake Chad, Sambisa forest and Mandara Hills are the most affected by the insurgents who invade and attack communities and return to their hideouts.

“There is a need for the Nigerian Military to take the war into these critical areas,” the governor said on Friday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Beyond that, he believes that for the war on insurgence to truly be won, the Federal Government should engage the security forces of neighbouring countries.

“Yes, you are right, the Nigerian Air Force have done a great job in using the airstrikes to bombard the place (Sambisa, etc) but military operations have to be followed by some stabilization mechanisms.

“One of the recommendations is for the Nigerian government to look into the possibility of a coalition with its neighbours such as the Lake Chad”.

The governor said this while reacting to the recent killings in the state and particularly the killing of at least 43 farmers in the Zabamari area of the state.

The farmers were waylaid on their way to their rice farms which they were harvesting before the surprise attack happened.

While the state is still trying to recover from the losses, with the government working towards making appropriate compensations, Zulum says so far, relative peace has been restored and residents are now able to go about their regular business.