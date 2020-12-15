Advertisement

BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, speaks during the inauguration of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on June 19, 2020.

 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the CJN is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

The Chief Justice was conspicuously absent at the opening of the 2020/2021 Legal Year and swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

In his absence, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour administered oaths to the new SANs as the next most senior Justice of the apex court.



