Nigeria Records Fresh Spike In COVID-19 Cases With 758 New Infections

Nigeria has recorded another spike in COVID-19 cases with 758 new infections – a sharp contrast from the 201 recorded in the previous day.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a post on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, the FCT recorded 305 infections, Lagos recorded 152, Kaduna 103, Bauchi 44, Gombe 35, Plateau 31, Rivers 17, Sokoto 15, Kwara 13.

Nine cases were recorded in Kano, eight in Ebonyi, five each in Ogun and Osun, four each in Oyo, Edo, Anambra, two in Bayelsa, and one each in Ekiti, Taraba.

The new cases bring the number of infections in the country to 74,132.

Of the total cases, 66,494 have, however, recovered and have been discharged while 1,200 persons have died.

On December 11, the country recorded 796 new cases, the highest daily toll in months, sparking fears of a resurgence.

This week alone, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for the COVID-19.

His Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, has also gone into isolation after close aides and family members were reported to have tested positive.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and his wife have gone into isolation after he tested positive.

This comes as the world continues to seek solutions to the virus.

Across much of the globe, COVID-19 infection rates are hitting record highs, with hospital intensive care units filling up and death tolls mounting.

But a recent vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to be bringing some fresh hope.