Omah Lay, Tems Return From Uganda, Charges Dropped

Musicians, Stanley Didia (Omah Lay) and Temilade Openiyi (Tems) have returned to Nigeria after their arrest in Uganda. A third person, Muyiwa Ayoniyi, who was among the arrested, has also returned.

Their return was disclosed by the official handle of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, on Twitter.

“Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time,” the official wrote.

The artistes were arrested in Uganda for violating COVID-19 protocols during a concert in Kampala. The Ugandan government has dropped the charges brought us against the pair alongside their manager.

This arrest sparked angry reactions on Twitter, as celebrities and Nigerians, in general, called for the quick release of the singers, with various hashtags including #FreeTemsandOmahLay, #FreeTems and #FreeOmahLay trending for a period of time.