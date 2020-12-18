FG Is Repositioning NDDC, Amnesty Programme, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government is repositioning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Amnesty Programme to ensure that they deliver on their mandates to develop the Niger Delta region.

President Buhari stated this while declaring open the fourth Meeting of the National Council on Niger Delta at the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted that the Niger Delta region had suffered so much deprivation and thus needed a new deal.

“We are committed to changing the fortunes of the region to give the people a new lease of life,” stating that “the government was addressing the challenges of under-development and insecurity in the region,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued on Friday by NDDC’s spokesman.

To the President, the on-going forensic audit of the NDDC was expected to reposition the commission and galvanize it towards optimal development and provide the needed infrastructure for socio-economic development that the region so much requires.

“Due to the efforts and commitment of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the new headquarters building of the NDDC, which had been on-going in the last 24 years, has been completed and is awaiting commissioning by my administration.”

On the East-West Road, Buhari said: “The completion of the East-West Road, which is a priority to this government, has been handed over to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and I assure you that it will be delivered by the end of 2021 or the early part of 2022.”

Speaking also, the Niger Delta Minister called for harmony between the NDDC and the state governments in the region for the benefit of the people.

According to him, the disharmony between these critical stakeholders was caused by many factors, including political differences.

Development should not be tied to any political party because what the people need is development, irrespective of political affiliation. Poverty and hunger have no political party,” Akpabio said.