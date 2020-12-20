Insecurity: Things Have Deteriorated To A Level That Was Inconceivable – Bugaje

A political historian, Dr Usman Bugaje, has lamented the security situation in the country, saying things have deteriorated.

Bugaje, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said although the Federal Government made some gains in tackling insecurity in 2016, it, however, failed to consolidate on the improvements made.

“Immediately this government came, they took measures and things improved but it didn’t last long, it wasn’t sustained,” he said.

“What has happened thereafter is that things have deteriorated to a level that was inconceivable at that particular time.

“That speaks to the fact that this government has no particular governance framework. They were not evaluating their performance; they were not making the necessary input that they have to make. In fact, they were not prioritising competence.”

On his part, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina, called on Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government as it tackles the security challenges.

Adesina, who also spoke on Sunday Politics, said security is not something that a timeline can be put on, rather it is an ongoing issue that needs to constantly be reviewed.

“Patience must be elastic, it’s not something that you get to a point and say patience has run out. Patience must be a continuous thing,” he said.

“There are certain things in which you don’t have control of all the variables. If you don’t have all the variables, you don’t then begin to give timelines. And security is not one of those things that you will give a timeline to say by this time to this time, we will achieve this.

“All over the world, security is a continuous thing and even the most advanced countries, are still working at it”.