Two Killed During Christmas Carnival In Benue

No fewer than two persons were reported killed in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State on Christmas day after a policeman allegedly shot into the crowd during a music carnival.

Channels Television gathered that the music carnival was organised by a young millionaire at Ochacho Avenue in Otukpo where popular musician, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, was billed to perform.

Sources from the area confirmed that the unfortunate incident took place at the palatial residence of the young millionaire in Otukpo town.

The event was yet to commence around 11:00 pm when sounds of gunshots resonated within the premises, leaving people scampering for safety.

It was later gathered that the shots might have been fired by one of the policemen believed to be on duty.

“The gunshots triggered a stampede which caused all of us to run out of the venue for safety. In the process of running, I saw two persons in the pool of their blood; a male and a female,” the source said.

“The sound of gunshots made me run towards the gate in fear as I did not know what was happening.

“Several other people also took to their heels; although it was not easy for most people to identify the location of their vehicles.

“Several onlookers stood aloof at the rail crossing and at You Road and Ibadan street in utter surprise.”

The Council Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, George Alli, who confirmed the report disclosed that a young lady and young man died in the incident.

Alli however said that the organizer of the music carnival flouted federal and state governments’ directive banning social gathering due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“Yes, is true there was an incident and two people died; a young lady and a young man died. Their corpses have been deposited in the hospital morgue,” he said.

“I have spoken to the Area Commander and the Division Police Officer and they are investigating the incident. The gathering in the first place is not proper because the federal government has directed that there should be no social gathering and it was followed by the State government. There should be compliance with the directives.”