PDP Rejects New Year Hike In Electricity Tariff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the New Year ‘gift’ of hike in electricity tariff as approved by the Federal Government and urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind the increase.

The party in a communique on Tuesday described the 100 per cent hike in electricity tariff from N2 to N4 per kWhr, as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as insensitive, anti-people, and will worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians at this time.

The party contends that the reasons adduced by NERC are not enough to warrant such an increase in electricity tariff, especially at the time Nigerians are looking up to the government for economic recovery programmes and packages.

The PDP urged the APC and the Buhari-led government to note that such an electricity tariff hike, at this critical time, will bear more pressure on homes and businesses, impact negatively on our national productivity and make life more unbearable, particularly at this period of insufferable economic recession.

“What our nation needs at this point are positive policies that will encourage Nigerians in their productive endeavours and cushion the hardship they face on a daily basis instead of wicked policies that will only worsen their situation.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to note that Nigerians are already weighed down by high costs and weak purchasing powers and as such should not be further burdened with high electricity costs,” the PDP statement reads in part.

The party asked President Buhari to immediately review the hike and make further consultations on more affordable ways to meet the power needs of the nation instead of resorting to a tariff hike.