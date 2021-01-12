13 Killed In Niger State Road Crash

At least thirteen persons have been killed in a road crash at Panti village along Bida-Mokwa road in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State command, Joel Dagwa confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him men of the command located at the Kutigi Unit Command carried out evacuation operation in the early hours of today.

He disclosed that the accident involved a trailer and an 18-seater bus that was heading to Lagos from the north.

READ ALSO: Adoke’s Alleged Money Laundering Trial Suffers Setback

Dagwa said the corpses of those killed have been deposited at the Kutigi General Hospital, while those injured have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre Bida and Kutigi General Hospital.

He, however, said many of the injured victims were in critical condition and still unconscious.

The FRSC boss also said details of the passengers and the specific state from which the bus was travelling are yet to be ascertained.

As at the time of filing this report, effort was ongoing to get the Manifest of the bus.