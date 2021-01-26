FG To Construct Housing Units For Jibia Flood Victims In Katsina

The Federal Government is set to commence the construction of 325 housing units for victims affected by the 2018 Jibia flood in Katsina State.

The 325 victims are drawn from about 12 affected communities in the Farun Maje community in Jibia town.

Statistics available from the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA) shows that a total of 765 households were displaced, 325 buildings totally damaged with 440 buildings partially damaged.

Inspecting the project site at Farun Maje Community in Jibia Local Government Area, the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Mohammed Retired noted that the site was meant for the relocation, reconstruction, and resettlement of the people affected by the flood.

Mohammed was represented by the Director of Planning, Research, and Forecasting and the chairman of the Federal Government’s Implementation Team, Kayode Fagbemi.

Fagbemi said, “Today, we are in the site that has been provided by the state government for the project.

“The Director-General of NEMA has secured in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force work center.

“So we are going to work in collaboration with the NAF to ensure that we build two bedrooms flat comprising about 325 housing units for the displaced people. Each household is expected to get 2 bedroom flats. About 325 beneficiaries are expected to benefit”.

Fagbemi recalled that the Vice President on July 18, 2018, was in the state to assess the damage done and assured of the Federal Government’s promise to do something about the incident.

He said, “If it’s not for the COVID-19 we would have done further than this, we hope that within the shortest possible time we should be able to put up this building.

“That’s why we are collaborating with the NAF work Center to ensure that there is no delay, there is enough security, and all the facilities that will help us achieve this within the shortest possible time.

“The project is going to be direct Labour and not contract to ensure that even the victims themselves will be accommodated by being employed to do some of the labour so as they will protect the equipment and facilities”. Fagbemi noted.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Land and Survey and Chairperson for the State Implementation Committee, Halima Lawal stated that the Katsina State Government has already committed itself to resettle the victims where it acquired the land and other necessary commitment towards ensuring that the houses are constructed.

“We are going to work with them to ensure that the houses are constructed in the shortest possible time. We are going to start with building 325 houses based on the cultural settings of the victims. The buildings consist of two bedrooms with other amenities within the layout alongside shopping complex, mosques, Islamiyya Schools, clinics and security Outposts”. She disclosed.

July 15, 2018, will always be remembered by the residents of the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

On this day, unprecedented heavy and windy downpour resulted in a massive flow of runoff of water into Gada River thereby causing stagnation and build-up of stormwater in the minor drainages within Jibia town.

A total of 466 houses were washed away, over 50 persons dead, and 300 domestic animals lost and household items including foodstuff worth over 2 billion naira lost to the flood.