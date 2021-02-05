Alleged Unlawful Assembly: Court Fixes March 2 For Sowore’s Trial

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has fixed March 2 for the trial of Omoyele Sowore and four others standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and inciting public disturbance.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello fixed the date on Friday following an application for adjournment by the prosecutor, Edosa Samuel.

The prosecutor predicated his application on the ground that he has just taken over the case on the advice of the director of public prosecution and needed time to study the case file in order for him to put his house in order.

Lawyer to the defendants, Marshal Abubakar however objected to the prosecutor’s application for adjournment, urging the court to strike out the suit or in the alternative, order accelerated hearing.

After listening to arguments for and against the adjournment, Chief Magistrate Segun-Bello ordered the prosecutor to serve the defendants with the proof of evidence within seven days as she fixed March 2 for the commencement of trial.