Kaduna: Bandits Kill Father, Son in Igabi LGA

A man and his son have been killed by suspected bandits in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

The fresh attack comes barely one week after 23 people were killed in five local government areas of the state.

Confirming the incident in a short statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the bandits invaded Baka village in Igabi local government in the early hours of Saturday, where they attacked the residence of the victims, shooting sporadically.

He explained that the bandits, in an attempt to kidnap one Sanusi Musa, who is a farmer in the village, after gaining access into his compound, shot both the man and his son to death.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.